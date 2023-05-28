Short Interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Decreases By 12.6%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Allakos by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 945,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allakos by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,827,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 353,451 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,821. Allakos has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

