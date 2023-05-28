Short Interest in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Drops By 17.8%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,900 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the first quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 49.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 25.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 10.7 %

Alpha Teknova stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 51,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.05. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

