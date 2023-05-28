Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Expands By 61.8%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the April 30th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARRJF remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Arjo AB has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

