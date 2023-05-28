Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Drops By 33.8%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 741,114 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 710,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

