Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Grows By 15.4%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. 540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

