Short Interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Declines By 28.4%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aziyo Biologics Trading Down 1.0 %

Aziyo Biologics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 55,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.28.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 64.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,819.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Aziyo Biologics

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,625,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,524.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Aziyo Biologics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

