Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Expands By 71.2%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 697,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 159,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,594 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BGX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.80. 21,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,259. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

