Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Grows By 18.2%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,700 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 598,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Rowe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,935. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,300 shares of company stock worth $82,518. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter worth $126,000. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLFY remained flat at $9.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 76,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,734. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 million, a P/E ratio of 474.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.