Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Grows By 18.2%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,700 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 598,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Robert Rowe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,935. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,300 shares of company stock worth $82,518. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter worth $126,000. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLFY remained flat at $9.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 76,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,734. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 million, a P/E ratio of 474.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.