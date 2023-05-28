Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Increases By 83.2%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the April 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

About British American Tobacco

Shares of BTI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

