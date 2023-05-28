Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Declines By 41.8%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,585,300 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 2,723,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 880.7 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDWBF remained flat at $2.58 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

