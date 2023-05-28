Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Rises By 18.8%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 125,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,179,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 78,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. 61,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,326. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.04. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

