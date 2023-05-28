Short Interest in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Drops By 16.4%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CarParts.com news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 294,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $1,552,715.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 226,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,091.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,998. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 121.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at about $7,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 144.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 977,395 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 928,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 896,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

