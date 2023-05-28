Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Declines By 19.9%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 309,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

Featured Articles

