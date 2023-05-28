Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Expands By 100.0%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CLPHY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,545. CLP has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.1442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

