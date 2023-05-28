Short Interest in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Increases By 140.9%

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the April 30th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

CFRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 71,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,915. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $2.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.44. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $363.20.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

