Short Interest in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Grows By 73.5%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the April 30th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DSGR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 21,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,304. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.15 million, a PE ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.20). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $328.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGR. TheStreet upgraded Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

Featured Articles

