Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Declines By 51.7%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRIW remained flat at $0.60 on Friday. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forafric Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forafric Global stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Forafric Global were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

