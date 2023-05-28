Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Expands By 69.2%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.1 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.0 %

GNMSF traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.26. 324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.38. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $260.25 and a fifty-two week high of $470.50.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.54 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.