Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Decreases By 54.1%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAS opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.