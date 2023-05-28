Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Increases By 35.9%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. 714,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $53.01.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
