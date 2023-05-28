Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Increases By 35.9%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. 714,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $53.01.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 95,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

