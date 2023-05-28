Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Rises By 111.6%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the April 30th total of 50,100 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 374,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JanOne Price Performance

Shares of JAN stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. JanOne has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JanOne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JanOne in the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JanOne in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in JanOne in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About JanOne

JanOne, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

