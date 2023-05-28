Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Decreases By 14.5%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KBC Group Trading Up 0.6 %

KBC Group stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Increases Dividend

About KBC Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.0832 dividend. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

