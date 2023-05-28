Short Interest in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Drops By 14.7%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 277,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEIP. Piper Sandler cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 3.7 %

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

