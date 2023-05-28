Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Decreases By 17.4%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. 74,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

