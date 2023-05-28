Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Declines By 13.8%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,100 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth $65,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:BXMX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.32. 120,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.06.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
