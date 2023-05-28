Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Rises By 42.5%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the April 30th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
VIPRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,408. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
About Silver Viper Minerals
