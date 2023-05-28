Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Rises By 42.5%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the April 30th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

VIPRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,408. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

