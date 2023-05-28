Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Increases By 28.3%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSEZY shares. Peel Hunt started coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,500 ($31.09) in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

SSEZY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 80,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. SSE has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

