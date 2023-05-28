Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Decreases By 48.3%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STGYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Stingray Group Price Performance
Shares of Stingray Group stock remained flat at C$4.27 during trading hours on Friday. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.87.
Stingray Group Company Profile
