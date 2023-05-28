Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Declines By 31.2%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TOD’S Price Performance

TODGF stock remained flat at $33.92 during trading on Friday. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

