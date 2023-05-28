Short Interest in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Declines By 34.6%

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the April 30th total of 241,700 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TOP Financial Group during the second quarter worth $404,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TOP Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TOP Financial Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TOP Financial Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TOP Financial Group alerts:

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of TOP Financial Group stock remained flat at $9.13 on Friday. TOP Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $256.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.