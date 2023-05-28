Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Drops By 23.1%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 799,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,051.0 days.

Toshiba Stock Performance

TOSBF stock remained flat at $32.21 on Friday. 2,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

About Toshiba

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

