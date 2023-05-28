Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Grows By 63.0%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,600 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the April 30th total of 370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of VLYPP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,469. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.
Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.