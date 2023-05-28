Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Grows By 63.0%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,600 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the April 30th total of 370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLYPP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,469. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.