Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Expands By 21.4%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,977,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. 4,426,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $83.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

