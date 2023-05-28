Short Interest in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Grows By 24.9%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 272,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,342. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $871,256.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after buying an additional 1,057,731 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,533,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $20,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,985,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRDN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Articles

