Short Interest in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Drops By 15.4%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZIO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

VIZIO Price Performance

VZIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 718,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,042. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 133.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $13.84.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 42.1% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 923,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 273,312 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 24.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,523,000 after acquiring an additional 576,192 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VIZIO by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

