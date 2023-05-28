Short Interest in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Decreases By 15.7%

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

YUM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.86. 2,145,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,595. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.