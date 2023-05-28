Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$11.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.34. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$10.32 and a 1-year high of C$14.20. The firm has a market cap of C$826.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.12.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.31). Sienna Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of C$185.87 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.175507 earnings per share for the current year.
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
