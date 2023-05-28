SKALE Network (SKL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $144.95 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $144.95 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,509,352,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

