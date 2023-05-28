Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Skillz has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 1,342,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $698,181.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,637.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,624,720 in the last three months. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

