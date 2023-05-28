Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,227,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

