Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the April 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDAF remained flat at $37.19 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

