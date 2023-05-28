Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the April 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.0 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDAF remained flat at $37.19 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
