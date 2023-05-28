Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Down 22.7% in May

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Solid Power

In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 214,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Stock Up 4.9 %

Solid Power stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,822. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.