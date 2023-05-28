Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Update

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the April 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Solo Brands Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,184. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.46 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

In other news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $31,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at about $520,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Solo Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

