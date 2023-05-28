SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 107,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 15,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,426. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $278.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.40.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 161.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

