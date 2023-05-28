Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Purchases $21,023.20 in Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 2,389 shares of Southland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,023.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,881,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Southland Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLND opened at $8.58 on Friday. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Southland in the first quarter worth about $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Southland during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southland in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southland Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Southland in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

