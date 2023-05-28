SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,228 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 3.4% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.36% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $84,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $118.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.