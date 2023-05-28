SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SpringBig in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:SBIG opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. SpringBig has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

SpringBig ( NASDAQ:SBIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringBig will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of SpringBig by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 823,711 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

