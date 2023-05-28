Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in May

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,373.5 days.

Square Enix Price Performance

Shares of SQNXF remained flat at $49.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.82 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Square Enix Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

(Get Rating)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.