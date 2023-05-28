STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 15th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 201.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

STAG stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

