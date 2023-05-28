Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,276,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

